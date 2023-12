Cypriot shipowner Pelagic Partners is increasing its holding in Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore Services (GEOS).

A stock exchange filing showed Pelagic Investment Fund RAIF, closely associated with co-founder Atef Abou Merhi, bought 6.12m more GEOS shares on Tuesday at NOK 1.2975 each.

This is a total of nearly NOK 8m ($770,000).