The first misconception that Alexander Saverys wanted to set straight was the idea that he was a speaker who needed no introduction.

Rather, the chief executive of tanker giant Euronav and largest shareholder Compagnie Maritime Belge wanted to introduce himself in what he described as the “lion’s den” — a room full of the leading names in New York’s shipping finance universe, including many who have cast doubt on his vision of an “investible green shipping platform”.