New York-listed Scorpio Tankers expects to reach its target of roughly $800m in net debt “within the second quarter” and could move on more vessel sales that would speed the process, president Robert Bugbee told TradeWinds on Wednesday.

But those who are hoping Scorpio will be talking about a large special or “extraordinary” dividend – or a switch to a “high payout” dividend model – at its next quarterly earnings report may be in for a disappointment based on Bugbee’s remarks in an interview.