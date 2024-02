New York-listed product tanker owner Scorpio Tankers beat Wall Street expectations with a robust fourth quarter and has opened 2024 with even better numbers, but it is not yet distributing the outsized shareholder returns it tipped in late-2023.

The Emanuele Lauro-led outfit has once again hiked its regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.35, but there was no sign of a fatter special dividend that may still be in the works in the first half of 2024.