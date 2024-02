Scorpio Tankers was one of the earliest and most prolific adopters of using exhaust-gas scrubbers to reduce carbon emissions, but it has had enough.

The New York-listed company revealed in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it had taken a $10.5m write-off on previously incurred costs related to placing the devices on 11 of its product tankers.

The vessels will remain scrubber-free, leaving the outfit with the equipment installed on 86 of the 111 tankers operating in its fleet.