Singapore VLGC player BW LPG plans to seek a dual listing in the US, the company confirmed on Tuesday.
The Anders Onarheim-led shipowner gave few other details other than to say that information will be forthcoming when available.
VLGC player looks to join the likes of Cool Co and Himalaya Shipping in crossing the Atlantic to New York
