People tend to listen when Mark Friedman of New York investment bank Evercore speaks on merger-and-acquisition issues.

For one thing, he has been around shipping consolidation deals for decades, working at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs before arriving at Evercore in 2009.

Man of experience

The combinations over that time have included the likes of Star Bulk Carriers with OceanBulk, Navig8 Tankers with General Maritime, Taylor Maritime with Grindrod Shipping and the privatisations of gas players GasLog and Hoegh LNG.