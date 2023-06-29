A verbal brawl came out of nowhere at last week’s Marine Money Week conference in New York, when Ridgebury Tankers chief financial officer Hew Crooks took aim at the deal-making practices of investment bank the Maxim Group, as reported in detail by TradeWinds.

The back-and-forth between Crooks and Maxim shipping banker Larry Glassberg was fast and furious at times.

Crooks had solid data about Maxim client Top Ships losing 97% of its share value since March 2022 in a good market for its tankers, but he seemed to veer into hyperbole at one point when he said Top Ships’ original share price as a New York-listed company was effectively “$80trn”.