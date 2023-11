Scorpio Tankers is generating about $200m in cash per quarter, boasts a market capitalisation above $3bn and it may be that the product tanker giant is just getting warmed up, even as winter prepares to cool things down in the Northern Hemisphere.

“It’s literally like a dream,” Scorpio president Robert Bugbee told Streetwise this week.

“We’re where we’ve always dreamt and hoped we would be.