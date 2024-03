Nam Cheong, the Malaysian offshore support vessel builder and charterer, has seen its second half profit triple compared to a year ago as it continues its rehabilitation.

The Singapore-listed company posted net income of MYR 115.6m ($24.3m) for the six months ended 31 December 2023 versus the MYR 36.3m seen 12 months earlier.

Revenue increased by 37% year-on-year to MYR 274.75m,