It was nice while it lasted, but a rally in tanker stocks fuelled by sanctions-related measures was not able to make it through a second full week.

Six of eight New York-listed tanker stocks tracked by TradeWinds fell to losses on the week after hitting the skids on Thursday and Friday.

Rates up, stocks down

The slide came as details were firming up on the ceasefire and hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, and on the last trading days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the US.