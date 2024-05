Thoresen Shipping took full advantage of improving dry bulk markets to post a 20% year-on-year increase in first-quarter net profits.

The supramax specialist posted net income for the first three months of the year of THB 656.4m ($18m) versus the THB 421.3m achieved 12 months ago.

However, revenue for the quarter was down 19% year on year at THB 1.7bn