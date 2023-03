Greek tanker owner Top Ships has seen a big spike in its share price in the US as bosses issued a positive update on its valuation.

Management at the Nasdaq-listed company said its net asset value (NAV) is estimated at $286m, or $5.27 per share.

This sent the stock soaring 30% in New York on Wednesday to $1.05.

The NAV figure is based on charter-free vessel values, debt and cash at 31 December, adjusted for the equity offering that priced on 14 February this year.