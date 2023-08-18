Investors have piled into a new bond issued by car carrier giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen.
The Oslo-listed owner said it had sold a “significantly over-subscribed” NOK 1bn ($95m) sustainability-linked series in the Norwegian capital.
Car carrier giant says debt issue was significantly over-subscribed
Investors have piled into a new bond issued by car carrier giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen.
The Oslo-listed owner said it had sold a “significantly over-subscribed” NOK 1bn ($95m) sustainability-linked series in the Norwegian capital.