Take it from Bob Burke: it’s not an easy thing to sell your fleet when your ships are throwing off $1m a month.

But it is made easier when you remember that they are not exactly “your” ships. Not really.

That is the situation that Burke, chief executive of private Ridgebury Tankers, encountered in a two-year process that saw the Westport, Connecticut-based company deal 28 of its own tankers and 13 formerly in the fleet of Eletson Corp.