New York-listed wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) owner Eneti fell to a loss in the first three months of the year but nonetheless did better than Wall Street analysts expected.

The Scorpio Group-backed company reported a net loss of $17.6m, or $0.48 per diluted share, on revenue of $13.8m.

The result reversed a gain of $4.2m, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the first three months of 2022 on revenue of $22.4m.