World Fuel Services rode high bunker prices to record profitability in 2022 — a record it expects to stand come year-end.

The Miami-based, New York-listed fuel company’s bunkers business brought in $56m in gross profit in the last three months of the year and $256m for the full year.

Both figures were massive jumps, with the fourth quarter gross profit an 85% rise on the same period of the prior year and the annual figure a 155% jump from 2021.