The fallout from the 2019 collapse of cash buyer Tahir Lakhani’s ship scrapping outfit North Star Group continues, with a settlement agreement between US financial authorities and Michael Weisz’s YieldStreet for “failing to disclose critical information to investors in a $14.5m
YieldStreet to pay $1.9m after US investigation of vessel scrap financings
Alternative finance platform YieldStreet will not admit wrongdoing over charges it misled US investors in scrapping deals by cash buyer Tahir Lakhani
13 September 2023 15:47 GMT Updated 13 September 2023 15:47 GMT
