After a year in which the tanker market finally rebounded after several false starts, senior management at New York-based International Seaways saw a huge jump in compensation.

Chief executive Lois Zabrocky led the way with a total pay package valued at $5.4m, although some $3.5m of this came in grants of restricted stock that at least partly vest over three years.

Still, Zabrocky’s pay package is up substantially from the $3m she received for 2021 when tanker rates were still in the doldrums.