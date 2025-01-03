Alternative fuelling uptake for newbuildings is rising with half the vessels contracted in 2024 being built with the capability to use new fuels, up from about 40% a year ago, according to Clarksons Research.

Unveiling the past year’s data from his team’s Green Technology Tracker, Clarksons Research global head Steve Gordon said: “With overall newbuild order volumes reaching their highest level since 2007, alternative fuel has continued to play a prominent role representing 50% of all tonnage ordered in 2024.”