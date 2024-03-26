Rapidly expanding AG&P LNG has won a contract from Indonesian state power provider PT PLN (Persero) to provide the infrastructure and logistics to supply 2.3m tonnes per annum of LNG imports to support seven power plants in the country’s eastern island grouping of Sulawesi-Maluku.

Speaking to TradeWinds ahead of a signing ceremony today, AG&P LNG chief executive Karthik Sathyamoorthy explained that this will entail supplying a floating storage and regasification unit that will act as a mothership at one location, a small-scale LNG carrier to distribute the LNG, along with the onshore facilities required at six other locations throughout the islands.