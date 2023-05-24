Dutch shipowner Anthony Veder is working with a client on the design of an ammonia carrier that will use ammonia as a fuel.

Anthony Veder head of business development Gerben Dijkstra told IQPC’s 10th LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Global Summit 2023 in Amsterdam that the company is designing an ammonia-fuelled newbuilding to understand better what the onboard systems should look like.

Dijkstra, who later clarified that this would be a vessel designed to carry ammonia as its primary cargo, did not reveal the size of vessel or other technical details.