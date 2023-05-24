Dutch shipowner Anthony Veder is working with a client on the design of an ammonia carrier that will use ammonia as a fuel.

Anthony Veder head of business development Gerben Dijkstra told IQPC’s 10th LNG Bunkering & Future Fuel Global Summit 2023 in Amsterdam that the company is designing an ammonia-fuelled newbuilding to understand better what the onboard systems should look like.

Hoegh kicks tyres on ammonia from terminals to car carriers
 Read more

Dijkstra, who later clarified that this would be a vessel designed to carry ammonia as its primary cargo, did not reveal the size of vessel or other technical details.