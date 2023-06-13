A new multi-stakeholder, anti-LNG campaign is holding up shipowners such as French line CMA CGM and energy major TotalEnergies as examples of companies which it says are “greenwashing LNG as a ‘clean’ shipping fuel” ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s 26 June meeting.

The Say No To LNG campaign, which is funded by the ClimateWorks Foundation, said it is “imperative” that delegates to the IMO meet to ensure that methane — which has a higher but shorter-lived global warming potential than CO 2 — is included in the IMO’s climate targets.