BW LPG chief executive Kristian Sorensen has spoken of a question mark hanging over the VLGC market due to an increasing orderbook for very large ammonia carriers.

Sorensen told an earnings call that the VLGC newbuilding slate has been a focus for the sector over the past few years.

But the pace of deliveries will slow sharply after the first quarter of 2023, Sorensen believes, with limited additions for the next 24 months.