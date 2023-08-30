John Fredriksen’s Avance Gas has posted its best-ever interim earnings, with better to come in the rest of 2023.
The Oslo-listed VLGC specialist said net profit was $35.7m in the second quarter, compared to $18.4m
John Fredriksen-controlled VLGC specialist optimistic for even stronger second half of 2023
