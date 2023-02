Norway’s Avance Gas Holding is staying positive about VLGC prospects in the best markets since 2015.

The Oslo-listed John Fredriksen company argues that a potential oversupply of gas carriers due to newbuilding deliveries in 2023 may only be temporary.

The shipowner achieved average time charter equivalent (TCE) rates of $46,478 per day in the fourth quarter, up from $33,000 per day in the previous three months.