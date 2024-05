Avance Gas was downgraded by DNB Markets on Monday.

Analyst Jorgen Lian cut his recommendation for the John Fredriksen-backed VLGC owner to “hold” from “buy”.

The target price was raised to NOK 172 ($15.8) from NOK 168.

“However, given the recent share price rise, we find the stock fully valued at a P/NAV of 1.05x,”