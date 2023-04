Singapore VLGC owner BW LPG has logged a profit from its new LPG trading business in the first quarter.

The Oslo-listed group said BW Product Services had achieved net earnings of $3m to 31 March.

This included the value of cargoes and derivative positions based on a 12-month forward rolling mark-to-market valuation.

The figure was adjusted for estimated costs from general and administrative expenses, tax and depreciation.