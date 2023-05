US LNG producer Cheniere Energy has signed a new long-term sales and purchase agreement on its Sabine Pass LNG expansion project, which will see cargoes delivered through into 2047.

Speaking on first quarter results call, Cheniere president and chief executive Jack Fusco revealed that last week the company signed a new deal to sell 0.4 million tonnes per annum of LNG to an Asian end-user for a period of over 20 years which will see volumes delivered through into 2047.