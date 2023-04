Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co and BP, its energy major partner in a large carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project for Japan, have begun initial talks with the country’s three largest shipowners.

Speaking to TradeWinds, Hiroki Sato, who is global business division chief executive and senior managing executive officer at Chubu, said discussions have just started with big players Mitsui OSK Lines, NYK Line and K Line.