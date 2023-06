Idan Ofer-backed LNG carrier company Cool Company has exercised options to acquire two LNG carrier newbuildings from EPS Ventures.

Each of the two vessels is being acquired under the pre-existing purchase option price of $234m, a discount of around 10% to current quoted market value for comparable newbuild vessels.

CoolCo said the initial exercise price is around $57m per vessel, while around $134m of the remaining $177m is due upon delivery of each of the vessels.