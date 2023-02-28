Eastern Pacific Shipping-controlled Cool Company (CoolCo) is seeing interest from charterers for LNG carriers to take on long-term business, which could support the purchase of two optional newbuildings priced at $234m each from its parent.

Announcing fourth-quarter results, CoolCo referenced what it described as the “attractive option agreement” to acquire newbuilding contracts for a pair of two-stroke LNG carriers delivering in the second half of 2024.



The Oslo-listed company highlighted that just four to six uncontracted LNG newbuildings deliver ahead of these two ships.