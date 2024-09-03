Idan Ofer’s Cool Company is well positioned to weather a period of lower LNG carrier earnings before a recovery from next year, Clarksons Securities believes.

After a steady second quarter, the shipowner’s Ebitda of $55.7m was slightly above the Bloomberg consensus of $55.5m.

Analysts led by Frode Morkedal said: “While we believe the market for LNG carriers will be well supplied in the near-term, CoolCo’s 80% contract coverage in 2025 provides earnings visibility in an expected softer market before liquefaction capacity accelerates into 2026.”