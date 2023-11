Cool Company (CoolCo) expects to fix two newbuildings delivering in the second half of next year “well in advance” of their handover dates despite a slow build into the winter market this year.

In a conference call to discuss the Idan Ofer-controlled LNG shipowner’s earnings, executives were challenged as to why the two 174,000-cbm newbuildings — Kool Tiger and Kool Panther — were not yet fixed.