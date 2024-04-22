Would be floating LNG (FLNG) project developer Delfin Midstream will need to submit an updated version of its application to own, built and operate an FLNG-based project of the US Gulf coast after making many alterations to the planned development, US authorities have ruled.

The US Departmant of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (Marad) said in a letter filed to the chief executive of subsidiary Delfin LNG Dudley Poston that it no longer supports its 2017 decision to issue of a license for the company to own, construct and operate a deepwater port.