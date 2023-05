New York-listed Dorian LPG is set to announce its best-ever quarterly revenue in the three months to 31 March.

Full results from the VLGC owner do not arrive until 24 May, but in an operational update, the Connecticut company said time charter equivalent income would be between $131.6m and $133.6m.

This compares to its previous record of $103.3m from the final three months of 2022, its third quarter.