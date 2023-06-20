Dynagas LNG Partners saw its quarterly earnings dip below Wall Street expectations as interest costs ate into the bottom line.

The New York-listed LNG carrier owner reported net income of $9.6m during the three-month period, a decline from nearly $23.9m, with financial items driving the slump.

Adjusting profits came in at nearly $6.52m, down from more than $10m in the first quarter of 2022.