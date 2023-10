Eagle LNG Partners has taken its first small=scale LNG carrier on charter as it expands its LNG bunkering and supply capabilities.

The Houston-based producer and infrastructure provider, which is part of the Energy & Minerals Group, said it has taken delivery of Anthony Veder’s 10,000-cbm Coral Favia (built 2010).

It described the vessel as the “first of a planned fleet from Eagle LNG offering LNG supply and bunker services for the Caribbean basin”.