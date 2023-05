Engineer Louise Tricoire loves challenges.

“I love learning and I love discovering. I’m quite positive for new stuff in general,” said the new vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, who has sailed across the Atlantic and has another all-female expedition in the works, told TradeWinds.

Tricoire may need to draw on that quest for adventure in today’s rather fevered and rapidly evolving world of decarbonisation and fuelling choices for the shipping industry.