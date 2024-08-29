Denmark’s European Maritime Finance has confirmed an order for three very large ammonia carriers in conjunction with Greek shipowner Atlas Maritime at South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

The order for three VLACs at a total contract price of $372m was reported by TradeWinds on 12 March.

“European Maritime Finance is proud of our commitment to deliver state-of-the-art vessels that meet the highest standards of sustainability and innovation, in collaboration with Atlas Maritime and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, remaining dedicated to setting new sustainable benchmarks in the maritime industry,” said EMF founder Martin Haugaard in a statement published on the company’s website...