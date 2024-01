US regasification specialist Excelerate Energy has signed a long-term LNG sale-and-purchase agreement with Middle East producer QatarEnergy under which it will supply volumes to Bangladesh.

Under the deal, Excelerate will buy 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG from QatarEnergy, which will be delivered to floating storage and regasification units in Bangladesh over 15 years starting in January 2026.

QatarEnergy said Excelerate will purchase 0.85