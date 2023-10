Two key pieces of Eni’s upcoming floating LNG (FLNG) production project in the Democratic Republic of Congo were preparing to leave Dry Docks World yard in Dubai at the weekend in an unusual but high profile double sailaway ceremony.

Barge-based floating LNG (FLNG) production unit, the 16,100-cbm Tango FLNG (built 2017), which has a liquefaction capacity of approximately 1bn cbm per annum, will be moored three kilometres offshore along with the 138,000-cbm Excalibur FSU (built 2022).