Shareholders in Belgian LPG shipowner and LNG infrastructure company Exmar believe executive chairman Nicolas Saverys’ family vehicle Saverex will need to raise its offer if it is to be successful in buying out the 51% of publicly held stock to return the company to private ownership.

Bart Goemaere, who is editor-in-chief at Belgian investment magazine BeursTips-TuyauxBourse, which also holds Exmar stock, said: “There is a lot of resistance from investors in Belgium and abroad as the offer price is too low.”