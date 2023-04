LNG ship financing totals almost doubled in 2022 on the previous 12 months with demand set to continue as the industry grows.

Speaking on a webinar, Poten advisor Melanie Lovatt said LNG carrier financing jumped to $5bn in 2022 from $2.6bn in 2021. Cash raised for floating storage and regasification units shot up to $1.6bn last year against the $660m raised in 2021, with additional funds raised for floating LNG production projects.