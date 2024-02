A GasLog-owned LNG carrier is shipping a first cargo into Greece’s new floating storage and regasification unit-based LNG import terminal.

The 174,000-cbm Gaslog Hong Kong (built 2018) has signalled its estimated arrival at the recently installed 155,000-cbm Alexandroupolis FSRU (built 2010) as 15 February.

The vessel, which loaded at Sempra LNG’s Cameron LNG plant in the US, is on time charter to French energy major TotalEnergies.