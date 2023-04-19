A first full LNG cargo for the Philippines is being transferred into the country’s newly arrived floating storage unit (FSU) that is due to berth at Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific International Holdings (AG&P) Philippines LNG (PHLNG) Import Terminal in Batangas Bay shortly.

AG&P said the LNG was being discharged from the 162,000-cbm Golar Glacier (built 2014) on Tuesday by ship-to-ship transfer into its chartered FSU the 137,500-cbm LNG carrier Ish (built 1995).

The company — which looks set to become the first of many which have tried to set up LNG import facilities in the Philippines — said the new facility will be “the first modular LNG terminal in the world”.