John Fredriksen’s Flex LNG could add to its charter backlog in the next 12 months and believes it is well-positioned to compete with hotly-priced LNG carrier newbuildings which are due to deliver from 2027.

Speaking on a first quarter results call, Flex chief executive Oystein Kalleklev said the company is seeing enquiries in the market for LNG carriers required for 2027 and 2028 dates.

“There are tenders there are discussions in the market,” he said.