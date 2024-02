A joint development project (JDP) has advanced the design for a large-size liquefied hydrogen (LH 2 ) carrier with two key Approvals in Principle (AiPs) from classification society Bureau Veritas.

JDP partners French energy major TotalEnergies, cargo containment system designer GTT, Sembcorp Marine-controlled ship designer LMG Marin and Bureau Veritas announced an AiP for the preliminary design for a 150,000-cbm large-scale LH 2 carrier.