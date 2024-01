US-based Galveston LNG Bunker Port (GLBP) has bagged a prime site for its planned LNG production facility that will be focused on supply to the marine market.

GLBP, a joint venture between Seapath and Pilot LNG, has signed a lease agreement with Texas City for 140 acres of land of “prime deep-water marine industrial real estate” on Shoal Point in Galveston County, Texas.