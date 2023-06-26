A GasLog-owned LNG carrier has arrived in the Caribbean to act as a floating storage unit for a new LNG cargo breakbulk facility being launched by New Fortress Energy and Ocean Point Terminals.

Kpler data shows the 155,000-cbm GasLog Singapore (built 2010) arrived in a laden condition at Ocean Point Terminals dock on St Croix in the US Virgin Islands on 15 June.

The vessel, which is employed on a two-year time-charter to New Fortress, originally loaded its cargo in Nigeria, calling at New Fortress' facility in Jamaica before moving on to St Croix.