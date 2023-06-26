A GasLog-owned LNG carrier has arrived in the Caribbean to act as a floating storage unit for a new LNG cargo breakbulk facility being launched by New Fortress Energy and Ocean Point Terminals.

Kpler data shows the 155,000-cbm GasLog Singapore (built 2010) arrived in a laden condition at Ocean Point Terminals dock on St Croix in the US Virgin Islands on 15 June.

New Fortress Energy LNG FSU to be retrofitted with reliquefaction kit
 Read more

The vessel, which is employed on a two-year time-charter to New Fortress, originally loaded its cargo in Nigeria, calling at New Fortress' facility in Jamaica before moving on to St Croix.